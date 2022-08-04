Leslie Lowe
We have issued a Weather Authority Alert for air quality concerns. Smoke from surrounding wildfires has been steadily filtering into the Inland northwest by southwesterly winds. Wind gust today remain between 25-35 mph, which makes it difficult for firefighters to get containment and aids in the fast spread of current wildfires. 
 
Cooler temperatures are expected through the end of the week.  Daytime highs are set to drop by 10 degrees into the low 80's for Thursday and Friday, before rebounding back into the 90's by the second half of the week and the start of this next week. 
 

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!