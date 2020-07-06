If you were not able to get outside and enjoy the beautiful day we had yesterday today is your second chance! We are expecting to see sunny skies and temperatures a bit warmer than yesterday. Daytime highs are set for the low to mid 80's.
Overnight we drop to the mid 50's with increasing cloud coverage expected as our next system pushes in. That next system will bring scattered showers and the chance for thunderstorm activity which is looking most likely for the Cascades, Southeastern Washington and the Southern Panhandle. The biggest threats within those cells would include the potential for lightning, gusty winds and brief heavy downpours.
Right now, models are indicating that system will stay out of our way but as you know Mother Nature could change her mind so we are not ruling out the slight chance for showers. Otherwise, expect mostly sunny skies. That front moving in will drop daytime highs by about 10°. It will also bring breezy sustained winds around 15mph at times, with gusts in the 20-25mph range.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.