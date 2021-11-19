SPOKANE, Wash. - Jennifer Cordero said she's been storing winter clothes, camping gear, snow tires and family photos at 5 Mile Mini Storage for eight years. When she went to check on her unit in August, she noticed something was different.
"Well I couldn't open up the unit, there was a different lock there," Cordero said. "So, I went to the office and asked her why there was a different lock on there. She came and unlocked it with her key, opened it, and everything was gone."
KHQ reported on another theft at 5 Mile Mini Storage earlier this month--a couple lost family photos, valuables and a wedding dress when their storage unit was broken into.
Cordero said she was never notified that her lock had been changed, and couldn't get a straight answer from 5 Mile Mini Storage about what happened.
"She finally told me that she put a lock on it back in June. I'd been in there making payments multiple times on a unit that had nothing in it," said Cordero. "I was very upset. I made a police report, and I just wanted answers. I wanted her to check the videotape. She told me I would have to know the exact date, because it's through another company. I don't think the video cameras were ever working."
Karyn Ware is the office manager at 5 Mile Mini Storage. She said they walk the premises every hour or so and check locks on the units.
"There are cameras, however we have onsite security for ourselves during the day so we don't need them at that moment," said Ware. "We monitor ourselves in the daytime, then when we lock the gates at night we have another means of security that watches our property for us."
According to Ware, that other means of security is a company which controls the video cameras. She said the cameras are only active at night, and only the security company has access to the footage.
"For that particular instance I don't exactly know why there wasn't a phone call, I wasn't really there that day," said Ware. "She's one of our customers where there's another family member here that has their own unit, and she'd come in to pay for it. So, we figured that if there was an issue with [her unit] that she'd come in and see that there was a different lock on there, but she never accessed it."
Ware says she walks new renters through their renter's agreement, which states that the owners of 5 Mile Mini Storage are "not liable for loss or damage to personal property from any cause whatsoever, including but not limited to burglary, mysterious disappearance, or the active or passive acts or omissions or negligence of the owner, owner's agents or employees," amongst others.
"We've also had signs on the walls for eight years stating that," said Ware. "Sometimes they're in a hurry and they don't understand everything, but this is always on them--with their welcome packet that they get with their receipt, business cards, which lets them know what time we open."
"I just never thought about it, you know?" said Cordero. "I thought my stuff was safe there, that's why I was putting it there."
Cordero said she eventually got a refund from 5 Mile Mini Storage for some of the money she spent on the rental, but her belongings are still nowhere to be found. Her advice is to look into any company before you rent a space.
5 Mile Mini Storage said their advice is to regularly check whenever you're renting space.