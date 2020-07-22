It's going to be another hot one out there today, although temperatures are expected to be a bit cooler than what we saw for your Tuesday. Daytime highs are again set for the 90's with plenty of sunshine and a light breeze in place.
Changes are on the way as we move into the overnight hours where thunderstorms will become possible. We could see some brief light rain within these storms. Of course, the main concern is for lightning to start new fires.
Thunderstorms might continue into the early morning hours. Thursday we will be back into the 80's, so it will be noticeably cooler! Mostly sunny skies are expected as we move into the second half of the day. Another breezy day is expected with strong gusts about 20-25mph.
