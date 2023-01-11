By Thursday morning, we will likely see a mix of rain and snow and then transition to widespread rain and mountain snow. Snow levels will climb from around 2,200 feet to 6,000 feet through afternoon as temperatures rise into the upper 30's and 40's.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in place from 1AM through noon Thursday for Moderate snow fall in the Wenatchee area, Okanogan Highlands, Okanogan Valley, Waterville Plateau, and Chelan county.
We will keep showers and mild temperatures in the forecast through the weekend. Friday and Saturday look to be in the low to mid-40s, meaning our big meltdown continues.