Sunday marked another record breaking day for COVID-19 cases in Spokane County.
The Spokane Regional Health District reporting 98 new cases bringing the county's total to 1,688 cases.
According to the SRHD, the death toll remained at 39.
Dr. Bob Lutz, Spokane County Health Officer said, “When we investigate positive cases, the result of reaching out to those who came in close contact is an increase in testing and possible discovery of more positive cases, many of whom may not have symptoms. They now know to self-quarantine to help keep others in our community healthy.”
