Leslie Lowe
We have got another round of thunderstorms is expected for Friday and Friday night.  National weather service already issuing severe thunderstorm warnings earlier today for parts of Spokane and Adams county , which are now expired. 
Lingering instability as a low-pressure migrates to the north will keep the threat of thunderstorms, some of which could be severe in nature in the forecast through tonight. Strongest impacts look to be in the northern mountains, Idaho panhandle and Montana.  The biggest threats with these storms will be abundant lightning, gusty winds-35-40 mph, hail and heavy downpours.   With the heavy downpours, new fire starts should be limited.    
A passing cold front Friday night into Saturday will bring a slight and brief cool down, with highs in the upper 80's for the weekend.  
Mother nature kicks on the furnace once again next week, with highs climbing back into the mid to upper 90's and triple digits. 
 
Have a great weekend!

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!