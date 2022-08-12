Another round of potentially dangerous thunderstorms today!
- KHQ Chief Forecaster Leslie Lowe
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Adams and southeastern Lincoln Counties through 1045 AM PDT... At 1010 AM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15 miles north of Ritzville, or 33 miles west of Cheney, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Davenport, Harrington, Mohler, Bluestem and Edwall. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN; MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
- Spokane Valley deputies stop convicted felon with PIT maneuver, find a gun and fentanyl
- Young men save two swimmers' lives on Lake Coeur d'Alene
- Man banned from Spokane Valley Walmart for 99 years after allegedly stealing shoes, fleeing police
- Spirit Lake man arrested for second-degree murder after shooting friend in the head
- Massive fire breaks out at Pendleton Flour Mill
- Maple St. and Northwest Blvd. is closed off due to fatal crash
- Family farm in Cheney to host farm sale to fund rebuilding process after Williams Lake Fire
- Man in construction zone crash near Wallace hopes ITD will make adjustments
- Car theft turned RV fire leaves auto sales business hurting
- Heat Advisory issued for start of the week ahead of incoming thunderstorms and winds
