Another round of red flag warnings in place
- KHQ Chief Forecaster Leslie Lowe
-
-
Local Weather
Weather Alert
...THUNDERSTORMS TO BRING POTENTIAL FOR NEW FIRE STARTS TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... .Two opportunities of lightning are expected early this week. The first will bring isolated thunderstorms late Monday night into Tuesday morning. The second round arrives from late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with a higher probability of scattered thunderstorms. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TUESDAY TO NOON PDT WEDNESDAY FOR THUNDERSTORMS FOR THE IDAHO PANHANDLE (ZONE 101) AND PALOUSE AND SPOKANE AREA (ZONE 674)... * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 101 Northern and Central Idaho Panhandle (Zone 101) and Fire Weather Zone 674 East Washington Palouse and Spokane Area (Zone 674). * Thunderstorms: Isolated thunderstorms late tonight and Tuesday morning. A second lightning event with scattered thunderstorms late Tuesday Night and Wednesday morning. Brief rain expected with thunderstorms. * Outflow Winds: Gusty outflow winds are possible near thunderstorms. * Impacts: Thunderstorms containing only light rain amounts may lead to several new fire starts. Breezy winds may lead to fire spread of any new or existing fires especially on Wednesday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&
Currently in Spokane
88°F
Fair
90°F / 63°F
6 PM
89°F
7 PM
89°F
8 PM
88°F
9 PM
87°F
10 PM
83°F
Most Popular
Articles
- "First of all I am sorry"; Youth pastor's Facebook post on appropriate swimwear goes viral
- IRS to start depositing hundreds of dollars into local bank accounts Thursday
- Spokane detectives investigating death of 14-month-old girl found under dresser
- SWAT team responds to Sparky's Bird Supply after boss allegedly threatens to kill employees, closes Wellesley Ave
- Spokane police express concerns over new police reform laws
- Power outage near Spokane Valley caused by balloons
- Check your beach bags, Johnson & Johnson recalls aerosol sunscreens due to benzene traces
- ‘It’s a junk yard, an environmental hazard’: Green Bluff neighbors worried over fire danger surrounding make-shift parking lot
- Former Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman booked into King County Jail for domestic violence
- Family allegedly held at knifepoint at Post Falls rest stop
Videos
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
More Video From This Section
-
- 1 min to consume
© Copyright 2021 KHQ, 1201 W. Sprague Avenue Spokane, WA | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
You don't have any notifications.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.