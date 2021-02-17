High pressure will bring a brief break from the snow machine, with a mix of sun and clouds and daytime highs slowly creeping up into the mid 30's.
Patchy fog and icy roadways will be a concern Thursday morning, with our next round of snow arriving late in the day and continuing through early Friday morning. We will likely see 1-2" of new snow for the Spokane/CDA area, and 2-4" for Sandpoint, St. Maries and the Palouse, creating concerns for your Friday morning commute. The heaviest snow will once again be in the mountain passes for the Cascades and Idaho Panhandle.
Scattered chances for a rain/snow mix, gusty winds, but warmer temperatures that will climb into the 40's are expected through the weekend and the start of next week.
