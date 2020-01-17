Our next round of snow arrives overnight bringing another 1-3" of snow to the valley floors. Winter storm watches are in place through Saturday evening. for the Cascades, western basin and Okanogan where they are expecting anywhere from 4-8" of snow in at the valley floors and up to 24" in the higher elevations above 3000 ft, that does include Snoqualmie and Stevens Pass. If you have travel plans that take you over any of the mountain passes this weekend, please be prepared for winter travel. We will see a break between storms Sunday and Monday with temperatures in the upper 30's and overnight lows in the low to mid 20's. Our next system looks to move in on Tuesday.
