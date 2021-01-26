Light snow will linger through this morning. Otherwise, cloudy skies with daytime highs in the low 30's and overnight lows in the mid 20's.
Our next system moves in overnight, bringing a light blanket of new snow across the Pacific Northwest. Most areas will likely see 1-3" of snow, with winter weather advisories in place for the NE mountains and east slopes of the Cascades beginning today continuing through tomorrow. Travelers prepare for winter travel.
Behind Wednesday's system we will see several weak storms through the end of the week that will bring spotty chances for snow or a rain/snow mix into Sunday.
