Rain is expected to arrive in Spokane this morning and continue through much of the afternoon hours. That rain is also hitting the Palouse where an additional half inch of rainfall is anticipated for today leaving the area with a Flash Flood Watch. Paradise Creek is the main concern.
Some of the northern valleys are seeing snow to start things out. Temperatures on the rise this afternoon will mean a transition to a rain/snow mix or just rain is likely. The mountains are continuing to be hit with heavy snow today! That is leaving us with several Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings set to expire throughout the day today.
We will look for a light breeze to go along with the rain in Spokane. Gusts will be around 20mph. Those winds are expected to peak as we head into the late afternoon/evening hours. Daytime highs are set for the low 40s and tonight we drop down to the low 30s.
