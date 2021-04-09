A cold front will sweep across the pacific northwest bringing another round of wind and mountain snow through Saturday.
Winter weather advisories will be in place through Saturday evening for the Cascades, with another 6-12" of new snow likely. Please be prepared for winter travel across mountain passes.
Winds also pick up, with possible gust between 25-30 mph for the Spokane/CDA metro area. They will be a bit stronger through the upper Columbia basin and Waterville Plateau, with gust to 40 mph and the potential for blowing dust and elevated fire danger.
Temperatures drop for the first half of the weekend into the mid to upper 40's and then slowly climb back up into the 60's, under sunny skies by next week.