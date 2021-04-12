Increasing clouds, pop-up showers across the northern mountains and breezy conditions are expected through Monday. Daytime highs are in the mid 50's, with overnight lows dropping into the low 30's.
A "back door cold front" is responsible for bringing strong northeasterly winds and gust of 30-50 mph on Tuesday. Blowing dust, elevated fire danger and scattered power outages are all a concern through Tuesday evening.
Sunshine and intermittent winds are expected through the end of the week, with daytime highs that slowly climb into the upper 60's by Friday and finally into the 70's ....YES, 70's by the weekend!