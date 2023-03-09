Moderate to heavy snow moves in overnight Thursday night into Friday for central & northeast Washington as well as north Idaho . This system is packing a bit more of a punch bringing about 2-4" of snow to Spokane and 4-6" in CDA,  and again impacting your morning commute on Friday.  Winter weather advisories will be in place from 10pm Thursday through Friday at noon. Be prepared for winter travel across mountain passes. 
 
Unsettled weather will continue into next week, with chances for scattered showers through the weekend and rain and or a rain/snow mix for the first half of next week. 
 
Temperatures will warm back into the upper 40's and 50's to kick off the week and overnight lows in the upper 20's and 30's. 

 

 

