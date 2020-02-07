Valley rain, mountain snow, morning fog and breezy conditions through Saturday as this next system moves into the Pacific Northwest. Temperatures warm into the low 40's, with overnight lows dropping into the 20's. Flooding remains a concern for area rivers, streams and creeks along the Palouse, LC Valley, Walla Walla, Yakima Valley and the West side of the state.
Please pack your patience if you are traveling and do not drive onto flooded roadways. Remember, turn around don't drown. Avalanche danger will likely remain high for back country in the Cascades and Central Idaho mountains.
We are looking for a brief break Sunday and Monday, before our next system moves in on Tuesday.
