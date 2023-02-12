Another unidentified flying object has been shot down over North America, this time over Lake Huron.
According to tweets from U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Michigan, and Rep. Jack Bergman, R-Michigan, the Department of Defense has confirmed Air Force and National Guard pilots downed an object on Sunday.
Slotkin said the DOD told her all parties were "laser-focused" on the object "from the moment it traversed our waters."
The flightpath of an Air Force KC-135T Stratotanker that took off from Pittsburgh could be seen on the tracking website FlightRadar24.com. It circled over Lake Michigan and Lake Huron in the hours before Slotkin shared the object had been shot down.