Issaquah, Wash. - Two teenagers who attended Skyline High School in Issaquah are dead after allegedly taking counterfeit pills that were laced with fentanyl.
According to a press release by Skyline High School, one of the victims was identified by his family members as 16-year-old Lucas Beirer. He died on Sunday.
In the letter, Beirer's family said Lucas bought the pills on the street and took them, thinking they were oxycodone.
The second Skyline High School student, also a 16-year-old, died back in August after taking a similar counterfeit pill laced with fentanyl.
The King County Sheriff's Office has released a public safety warning about the counterfeit pills.
According to the warning, the tablets are made to look like real pills and are marked with M-30. The pills can be white or pale green, and can also be stamped with A215, K9, E8 and V4812.
Nine people in total have died after taking counterfeit pills in the United States this year. Officers in the Tri-Cities seized over 20,000 pills at a time and over 100 pills in Yakima.
Fentanyl is a synesthetic opiate that is said to be 50 times more potent than Heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
