Tonight should be relatively calm with mostly clear skies and calming winds. Overnight lows are set for the upper 50s to low 60s across much of the Inland Northwest.
Tomorrow temperatures will be a bit warmer. We could hit the 90° benchmark in Spokane, if we don't we will likely see the upper 80s. Another weak cold front is going to be passing through bringing some showers for the Cascades. It will be ramping up the winds too into the second half of the day. That means wildfire spread will be a concern in particular for the afternoon to evening hours. Boaters should be aware water could be choppy on lakes. We will look for gusts anywhere from 20-35mph in the metro area.
