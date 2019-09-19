SPOKANE, Wash.- Two weeks from now, thousands of Spokane Public School students could be asked to stay home if they don't get their immunization records turned in.
Now, a new law makes it even more difficult for parents to opt students out of getting vaccinated.
The law says that while parents can still exempt their kids for medical or religious reasons, personal reasons are no longer allowed.
One group against required vaccinations says there are still options for parents who used to file personal exemptions.
Informed Choice Washington says required vaccinations are a big problem and parents who don't want their kids to get vaccinated, shouldn't.
Billboards advocating for immunization information are going up around the state, and listed on it is a website for the group, leading to information about vaccines, ranging from the flu to mumps and measles.
You also may have seen them at events around the area, including Pig Out in the Park.
Bernadette Pajer, Co-President of the organization explains they want parents to be able to access information about vaccines, their ingredients, and effectiveness, then have the right to choose to vaccinate their kids or not.
"We fully support informed consent and medical freedom and if a parent does their research on the MMR vaccine and decides they want it for themselves or their family, that is their choice," Pajer said. "But know the MMR is not risk free. We are in a regulator vacuum where no one is responsible for the [vaccine and its effects] and getting the true facts out there is extremely challenging."
The deadline is fast approaching to submit medical records or exemptions in Spokane Public Schools and they say right now close to 3,000 students do not have up to date immunization records.
Pajer says if parents previously filed for personal reasons they still have an option:
"Unfortunately we lost one exemption, the personal exemption, but there still is the religious exemption and that exemption does not require any kind of church affiliation. It can be beliefs regarding any aspect of vaccination," Pajer said.
Informed Choice Washington hopes that future child care will include a personalized approach to vaccines for each kid.
"There is a really big difference between recommending a vaccine and requiring a vaccine. For the state to use its power to help compel vaccine uptake you really have to have a high standard set for that," Pajer said.
The deadline to turn in immunization record and exemptions is October 11th, after that kids wont be allowed at school on October 14.