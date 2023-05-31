Anton Watson
SPOKANE, Wash. - Anton Watson will return to Spokane for a fifth and final season this fall, the school has announced. 
 
The Gonzaga prep product pulled his name from the NBA draft pool, thus retaining his college eligibility, mere hours before the 9:00pm deadline.
 
Watson is coming off the best season of his career, averaging more than 11 points and six rebounds in his first full season as a starter. He was named an All-WCC Honorable Mention for his senior season.
 
Earlier in the day, it was reported that Gonzaga guard Malachi Smith would keep his name in the draft, closing the door on returning to Spokane. He joins Julian Strawther and Drew Timme as Gonzaga players with their name in the draft pool.
 
Steele Venters, who transferred to Gonzaga after playing at Eastern Washington, will return to college and suit up for the Bulldogs.
 
The NBA Draft is Thursday, June 22nd. 

