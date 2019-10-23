UPDATE: 4:56 pm
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department is asking for anyone who lives near the 3400 block of E. Garnet Ave. to notify detectives if they have surveillance video of an officer-involved shooting that left one man dead on Wednesday.
According to police, they first received a call about a suicidal man armed with a firearm on Wednesday afternoon in the 3400 block of E. Garnet Avenue. He was reportedly walking down the street with the firearm. The caller, who was an acquaintance of the man, was able to get the gun away from him.
The man then went back inside his home, got another gun, then came back outside. A Spokane Police officer was close by and commanded the man to drop the gun but he didn't comply. Instead, the man turned towards the officer while pointing the gun and the officer fired his weapon.
Officers immediately provided first aid to the man until medics arrived on scene and took over medical care, according to the Police Department. Despite life-saving measures, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. No other citizens or officers were hurt.
Officers were equipped with body cameras, which will be reviewed by investigators.
The Spokane County Sheriff's Office will continue managing the investigation. The Spokane Police Department will release the name of the officer involved in the incident and the Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office will release the name of the deceased at a later date.
Spokane Police say their officers responded to a report of a suicidal man near Garnet and Thor Wednesday afternoon who was waving a gun around.
Responding officers saw a man coming out of a home armed with a gun. Chief Craig Meidl told KHQ the officer told the man to drop the weapon multiple times, but he did not. Spokane Police say the man pointed the gun at the officer, at which time the officer fired at the man at least twice with a rifle from about 3 houses away, according to Chief Meidl.
First aid was rendered to the man, but he died at the scene.
A firearm was recovered at the scene.
The Spokane County Sheriff's Office will investigate the shooting. Part of that investigation will including determining if the officer's body camera was on at the time of the shooting.
The Spokane County Medical Examiner will release the name of the man at a later time. The name of the officer involved will also be released as the investigation unfolds.
SPOKANE, Wash. - There's a large police presence near Esmeralda Golf Course for a reported officer-involved shooting.
Witnesses say they saw a man waving a gun around before he was shot by officers.
KHQ has a crew at the scene working to gather more information. This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
