UPDATE:
A 9-year-old boy is injured after a real Christmas tree in his family's apartment caught fire.
The fire happened on Spokane's South Hill near 51st and Regal.
The father of the boy tells KHQ that he ran to Walmart, leaving his wife and two kids at the apartment.
During his trip to Walmart, the tree caught fire.
The mother ran outside to get help. The father said she was only gone for a moment but by the time she came back, she couldn't get inside.
The 9-year-old boy and his 5-year-old sister were trapped.
The 9-year-old boy took his sister to the window and pushed her out to the people waiting below, then he jumped.
The boy suffered non-life-threatening injuries and will be okay. The girl is also okay.
The family does not have renters insurance and lost everything.
The apartment manager said that if you want to help you can drop stuff off at the manager’s office.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash. - Firefighters are on the scene of a fire at the Regal Ridge Apartments on Spokane's South Hill near 51st and Regal.
One boy was injured when he was forced to jump from the third floor window.
Witnesses said suddenly they heard screams coming from a third floor apartment Tuesday morning around 9:30 AM. When they ran outside, they said a third story apartment was on fire.
Witnesses tried to get in the front door of the apartment, but the fire was too hot so instead, Witnesses told the family inside to jump out the window.
The three people inside made it out of the window and to safety. However, a witness who says they caught a small boy who was in the apartment, was injured in the fall.
He was taken to the hospital where he is being treated for minor injuries.
The apartment is a total loss. Apartments nearby have some smoke damage.
Witnesses also told KHQ that a Christmas tree in the apartment caught fire and that fire spread.
