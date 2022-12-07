AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Firefighters in Airway Heights are trying to figure out what started a fire that forced a family out of their home and put one man into the hospital.
The fire broke out at an apartment complex on 6th street and firefighters said sprinklers in the building kept the flames from spreading, but one unit was badly damaged.
Four people were living in the unit and while they all got out safely with their dog and cats, one of them had inhaled too much smoke and was transported to the hospital.