UPDATE:
Crews have contained a fire that will leave at least five people and a dog displaced between two damaged apartment units.
The fire was started on the bottom floor by a woman who started cooking on her stove and left it unattended. A nearby bag caught fire and spread. That woman was able to get out safely.
A man who was in his car outside went it to help and has since been taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.
Crews are working to reopen Maple Street now.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane fire crews are currently working an apartment fire on the 3000 block of N. Maple Street.
Crews have the road blocked off.
This is a developing story, KHQ has a crew on the scene.