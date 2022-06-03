SPOKANE, Wash. -  A Spokane family is without a home Friday after a fire ripped through their apartment.
 
They're now on the hunt for a place to live but, the rental market like the housing market is not kind to misfortune.
 
Moving is a hassle for anyone in any rental market, but right now, it's particularly tough as affordable rentals are seemingly gone before they're even listed as available.
 
"Everything was just worse than I thought," Asmin Bellinger said.
 
This week, Asmin got the call no one wants to receive.
 
"There was smoke everywhere. Even got to the living room and the ceilings," she said.
 
An overloaded electric outlet sparked a fire that took her home within minutes.
 
"When we talked to the landlord, she said she was going to find another unit for us to go to," she said. 
 
The property manager started looking for another option for the family within their complex, but nothing is available.
 
"She stated that there are no units available she stated that we just need to get our stuff and leave," she said.
 
Now without a home for herself, her three kids and one on the way, Asmin said she's struggling to keep her head above water.
 
"Our kids are constantly asking us when are we going home, when is the apartment going to be done," she said.  "They don't understand and we haven't explained to them that we don't have a house we can't go anywhere. We have to stay in the car and figure it out, where we're going next."
 
Asmin paid her rent through the end of the month for her current unit, but according to the property manager, there's no place in the complex to accommodate the family.
 
While Asmin's story is unfortunate, tt's not uncommon.
 
The Spokane real estate market remains incredibly volatile and the number of affordable places to live continues to dwindle.
 
"Now there are some pretty high rent increases going on that people just can't afford to pay. But they move out and somebody else is right on their heels moving in," Tara Ostlind, a business development manager for Home River Group said."
 
The Home River Group and Ostlind are a part of the National Association of Property Managers.
 
She said Asmin's situation, isn't a shock.
 
"There are not a lot of options for anybody that gets displaced quickly and needs to move into an apartment or a house," she explained. "There just isn't anything, and there's almost nothing available under $1,000 in our market."
 
Often, new listings are put first on a property management website, just to get applicants in before an apartment even opens up. 
 
Tara said many families don't have any other option but to move in with other family members. And if you don't have any loved ones nearby, your options are limited to living in a shelter or small hotels offering monthly rates.
 
"But there's not enough of those either," she admitted.
 
Which leaves Asmin and her growing family, without much hope for a new home.
 
"I think it's outrageous. Especially for the ones who lived there for so long, and a tragic thing happensI feel like it shouldn't be okay. You're left on the street. And then you can reapply for the apartment, but it's not a guarantee," she said. "So it's like, are we going to have a place when this new baby comes? We don't know."
 
The family has received assistance from the Red Cross through emergency disaster funding and they do have renters' insurance, but with three kids and one more on the way, they're facing mounting challenges, with no certainty they'll find security in the future.

Tags

Current Contests

Spring Home Design Guide

Spring Home Design Guide

    Looking to update your home? Watch the ‘KHQ Spring Home Design Guide’ featuring the area’s top home improvement businesses on Sat, May 7 at 4:30pm on KHQ. And click here to win a $500 VISA gift card, courtesy of our presenting partner - VPC Electric!

    Coffee's On Us

    Coffee's On Us

      Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!