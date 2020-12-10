SPOKANE, WA- Firefighters were able to extinguish a fire that started inside the wall of an apartment before it could spread to other units.
The fire happened at an apartment complex near Lyons and Addison in Spokane. The tenants noticed smoke coming from their wall heater and called the fire department. Firefighters arrived, pulled the wall heater away from the wall and saw fire inside the wall. They were able to put it out before it spread to the attic or nearby units.
A KHQ reporter was told that the adults and a baby will be displaced for the night, but that Red Cross will help them find temporary housing.
Lyons Avenue was temporarily blocked off at Addison Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.