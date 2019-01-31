SPOKANE, Wash. 29-year-old Brett Gombassy moved from the west side of Washington state to Spokane Valley, and he has a passion for helping those in need.

"I was looking for an opportunity to serve my community and ended up staying here," said Gombassy.

Gombassy has been a firefighter with Spokane Valley Fire for close to four years mainly out of Fire Station Five off of Sullivan fighting fires and saving lives.

He is one of 51 local firefighters using the new verified first responder pilot program on PulsePoint. The Spokane Valley Fire Department is one of four other departments across the country testing it out.

All of the firefighters in the program have AED's either in their cars or homes. The app lets them learn about emergencies close by and then respond to them while they're off duty.

"The big difference of the program is with the verified responder program is that we get a notification if something is within a half a mile from us a cardiac arrest and it gives you a specific address," added Gombassy.

Back on January 5, Gombassy was sound asleep at his home when the app started going off. He woke up and realized someone was having a heart attack nearby, so he jumped into action.

"It startled me at first because I wasn't in work mode at the time, but it was about 2 am and it popped up on my phone and figured it out," said Gombassy.

More than 350,000 people go into cardiac arrest every year across the country. Ninety percent are deadly. But with CPR or defibrillator survival rates can double or even triple.

Thankfully for his neighbor, Gombassy was right down the street. So he grabbed the AED from his car and ran to his neighbor's house. He took over doing CPR and soon after his coworkers showed up.

"They didn't know I lived in this neighborhood specifically, so they were a little surprised to see me, but I was able to stick around and help out and work the rest of the call," Gombassy said.

This was one of the first documented cases of the verified responder program getting a rescuer to an emergency before the on-duty emergency services arrived.

"This was actually a good opportunity that the program really does work," said Gombassy.

While they were able to get that patient's heart beating again, there were several other medical problems, and sadly they died in the hospital. Still, this app is making strides as a potentially life-saving tool.