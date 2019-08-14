Homeowners in Virginia woke up to an odd sight on their lawns.
Nearly 60 people in Henrico found old-school television sets left outside their homes.
One resident caught the incident on his home surveillance camera. Video shows a man with a TV for a head walking up to the porch, dropping off a TV and walking off.
"My first reaction was, 'did we order this?' It's not in an amazon box, it was just kind of strange," Resident Adrian Gardner told WWBT.
Henrico County Police were able to round of all of the TVs within an hour and say the culprits could face charges, like littering on private property or illegal dumping.
Homeowners were a little confused about the TVs at first, but some managed to laugh about the situation.
"To me, it's kind of funny," Resident Michael Kroll said, thinking initially his son was gathering stuff to take to college.
“I’m thinking it’s a senior prank, maybe senior year going in high school, or bored college kids before they go back to school trying to create a big buzz before they go back to college and say ‘Hey, look what I did.," Kroll added.
Police believe more than one person was involved in the stunt, and will dispose of the TVs at the county's Solid Waste Division.