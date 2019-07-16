Apple previews upcoming 2019 emojis for World Emoji Day

To celebrate World Emoji Day, Apple is previewing a hand full of the 59 new emoji’s coming this fall.
According to a press release from Apple, a major update to the Holding Hands emoji will allow users to select any combination of skin tone and gender with over 75 possible combinations.
Until now, iOS hasn't permitted any emoji with two or more people to change skin tone. That will change this year. pic.twitter.com/pDOenQse3X— Emojipedia 📙 (@Emojipedia) July 16, 2019
Apple will also release more disability-themed emojis including a guide dog, wheelchairs, and prosthetic limbs.
In addition, Apple will add other emojis such as a sloth, flamingo, waffle, and banjo.
👏 New: Apple Reveals New 2019 Emojis for #WorldEmojiDay including waffle, flamingo, sloth and more https://t.co/DU2p7XpzRa pic.twitter.com/IUpVpwn7B7— Emojipedia 📙 (@Emojipedia) July 16, 2019