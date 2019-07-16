Apple previews upcoming 2019 emojis for World Emoji Day

To celebrate World Emoji Day, Apple is previewing a hand full of the 59 new emoji’s coming this fall.  

According to a press release from Apple, a major update to the Holding Hands emoji will allow users to select any combination of skin tone and gender with over 75 possible combinations.  

Apple will also release more disability-themed emojis including a guide dog, wheelchairs, and prosthetic limbs.  

In addition, Apple will add other emojis such as a sloth, flamingo, waffle, and banjo.  

