Microsoft is close to overtaking Apple as the world's most valuable publicly traded company.
The market closed Tuesday with Microsoft just a half percent behind Apple in market value.
That Microsoft is even close to eclipsing Apple - and did so briefly this week - would have been surprising not long ago as rival tech giants Amazon and Google were the more likely favorites for catching up to the iPhone maker.
It's a sign of Microsoft's steady resilience under CEO Satya Nadella as it transitions into a cloud computing provider more focused on long-term business contracts than consumer demand.
That helped shield it from holiday season turbulence and U.S.-China trade war jitters affecting Apple and other tech giants.
