Apple Watch fall detection triggers 'dramatic increase' in 911 calls to the Bonner County Sheriff's office

SANDPOINT. Idaho. - According to the Bonner County Sheriff's Office, skiers and snowboarders wearing Apple Watch Smart Watches are triggering accidental 911 calls.
Some Smart watches are programmed with a “fall detection” feature, which calls 911 in the event of a fall. Since last Saturday, "nearly 30% of our 911 calls were unintentional 911 calls from people enjoying activities on Schweitzer Mountain," said the Bonner County Sheriffs office in a Facebook post.
Schweitzer Mountain was not aware of that increase in calls. Our partners at The Spokesman-Review reached out to Schweitzer to see if they were aware of the issue.
“That’s interesting – first I’ve heard of it,” Sean Mirus, the marketing director for Schweitzer, said in an email to The Spokesman-Review. “It wasn’t an unusually active day on the mountain.”
To learn more about "fall detection" on your Apple Watch or IPhone check your user guide or the settings on your phone.