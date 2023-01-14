Apple Watch fall detection triggers 'dramatic increase' in 911 calls to the Bonner County Sheriff's office
Gary Peterson

SANDPOINT. Idaho. - According to the Bonner County Sheriff's Office, skiers and snowboarders wearing Apple Watch Smart Watches are triggering accidental 911 calls. 

Some Smart watches are programmed with a “fall detection” feature, which calls 911 in the event of a fall. Since last Saturday, "nearly 30% of our 911 calls were unintentional 911 calls from people enjoying activities on Schweitzer Mountain," said the Bonner County Sheriffs office in a Facebook post.

Schweitzer Mountain was not aware of that increase in calls. Our partners at The Spokesman-Review reached out to Schweitzer to see if they were aware of the issue.

“That’s interesting – first I’ve heard of it,” Sean Mirus, the marketing director for Schweitzer, said in an email to The Spokesman-Review. “It wasn’t an unusually active day on the mountain.”

To learn more about "fall detection" on your Apple Watch or IPhone check your user guide or the settings on your phone.

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!