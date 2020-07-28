SPOKANE, Wash. - COVID-19 has economically hit businesses all over, but here in Spokane County, county commissioners are putting aside $10 million for small business and nonprofit relief fund.
This money is coming from the $90 million in the federal coronavirus relief fund from the CARE's Act.
As for who qualifies, the business or nonprofit must have been established before March 1, 2019. They had to have made between $10,000 and $10 million in sales last year and they can only have fewer than 50 full time employees.
The county said that those who have received funding from other grants ,such as PPP, are still eligible but those who haven't received any funding will have priority.
Grant recipients will also have to show financial losses due to COVID-19. Businesses have until August 10 to apply.
The county will be holding several webinars to answer any questions that community members have. There are two coming up on July 31st, one for nonprofits at 8:30 a.m. and one for small business at 9:30 am.
For more information and to apply click HERE.
