The Spokane City Council is taking applications for its one open seat, but if you want it, you better hurry.
According to The Spokesman-Review, the Council passed a resolution outlining the process for replacing District 2 Councilman Breean Beggs, who will become City Council President in January.
The council is now accepting applications for Beggs’ current seat. The application can be downloaded from the city’s website or obtained at City Hall, where they are available at City Council offices on the seventh floor or the MySpokane service desk on the ground floor.
To be eligible, an applicant must have been a resident of District 2, which encompasses South Hill and Downtown, for a least a year prior to Jan 13th.
In addition to a slate of background information, the application includes 13 prompts for written answers.
The deadline to turn in an application at the City Clerk's office is Dec. 31 at 5 p.m.
The City Council will review applications and then make recommendations for finalists to serve out the final two years of Beggs' term. At least five finalists will have a public interview with the full City Council.
