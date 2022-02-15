SPOKANE, Wash. - The Junior League of Spokane is now accepting applications for book grants. The purpose is to promote childhood literacy in the Spokane area.
Eligible applicants are local community organizations, non-profits, educational agencies and classrooms.
When applying, you're asked to explain how your request aligns with the purpose of the organization. The same goes for describing any underserved or underrepresented populations that would be supported, and any challenges that would be alleviated, by receiving a book grant.
Last year alone, books and more than $2,300 in grants were awarded to local teachers, schools and community organizations.
To submit an application, click here. Applications are due by noon on March 14. Successful applicants will be notified by March 28.