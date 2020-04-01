Cool and unsettled weather continues into April!
Occasional light snow expected early Thursday morning, with potential afternoon pop-up showers and graupel, much like we've seen over the past few days. This unsettled trend continues through the end of the week, with a welcome break expected on Saturday.
Scattered showers return for the second half of the weekend and into the start of next week, with daytime highs that will remain below average in the low to mid 40's and overnight lows dropping into the mid to upper 20's through next Wednesday.
