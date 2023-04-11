Leslie Lowe
Skies clear and winds die down Wednesday, with a few afternoon showers that will linger in the mountains through the end of the week.  
 
Daytime highs remain below average, topping out in the upper 40's and low 50's with overnight lows will be at freezing or below through Friday. 
 
A ridge of high-pressure will push into the Pacific northwest as we head into the weekend, providing some sunshine and highs that will bump into the 60's.

