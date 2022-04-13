A weak wave will push up from the south Thursday, delivering another chance for snow showers for southeast Washington, and the southern Panhandle. Snow accumulations will be light for the most part, with the Palouse and central Panhandle mountains seeing 1-3", and about 2-5" for the Camas Prairie and the foothills of the Blue mountains. Weather will remain unsettled through Saturday, with on and off chances for showers and below average temperatures into the weekend.
So far, so good for Easter Sunday, with a brief reprieve from this messy weather. Sunday looks to be partly sunny with highs bumping into the low 50's.