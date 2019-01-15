An interactive aquarium is set to open in Spokane's NorthTown Mall this summer.
Blue Zoo Spokane is beginning construction on the aquarium, which will be located next to Buffalo Wild Wings at 4750 N Division St.
The company's Facebook page says the aquarium will be open to the public in July of 2019.
During the construction phase, the page has posted about various equipment to be used as well as some of the fish expected to be featured. In one of the fish-only tanks, they expect to have hippot tang, angel and butterfly fish, for example.
Monday, a barricade was placed advertising the business in the mall next to Rue 21.
Officials for Blue Zoo Spokane and NorthTown Mall were unavailable immediately for comment, but records indicate Blue Zoo obtained a business license through City of Spokane.