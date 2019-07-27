Arby's creates vegetable-less vegetables in response to fake meat trend

There are plenty of meatless meat options out there, but what about vegetables-less vegetables? Well, Arby’s has the solution.
According to Fox News, the home of “the meats” has created what they call a Megetable.
The chain’s first Megetable is a Marrot (a carrot) which is made from 100-percent turkey breast.
The Marrot is made by rolling the turkey breast in a cheesecloth before being cooked sous-vide. After it is rolled in dried carrot juice powder for nutrition and coloring before being roasted for an hour.
For those who want to go out and try it for yourselves, you’ll have to wait. According to Arby’s the Marrot is still in development phase.