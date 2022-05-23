Arby's burger

Arby's, they have the meats. But for whatever reason they do not have the burgers, until now. 

Arby's on Monday announced the launch of their first-ever burger, the Wagyu Steakhouse Burger. 

The burger includes an American Wagyu blend and cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickle and red onion. Complete with a secret sauce and topped with a brioche bun. There's also a bacon-ranch version.

"We’ve spent over two years of dedicated research and development to deliver a premium burger that redefines what’s possible from a drive thru," said Arby's chief marketing officer Patrick Schwing in a statement.

The burger comes online at national locations Monday, May 23 and will start at $5.99. 

