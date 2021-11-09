Arby's rolling out French Fry flavored vodka

Do you like your French Fries curly or crinkled? Either way, maybe you'll also like them distilled.
Arby's doesn't only have "the meats" but now has French Fry flavored vodka. A great palate pairing?
The spirits are made from potato vodka, fitting, and are 80-proof.
A bottle will cost $59.99 in limited quantities. The first launch is on November 18 and a second on November 22 on ArbysVodka.com.
The new flavor could have people of legal drinking age salting the rims of their vodka drinks instead of tequila.