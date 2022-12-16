Fog, freezing fog and cold air settles in for the start of the weekend with highs in the 20's and overnight lows for some in the single digits.  
 
We are watching a system for the second half of the weekend and start of next week that could go two different ways! 
 
First scenario, this arctic front could drop far enough south to drop daytime highs into the teens and overnight lows into the single digits if not colder.
The second scenario is if this front stalls somewhere near our area it could potentially bring several rounds of light to moderate snow Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. 
 
As for how much snow could fall on Sunday? Doesn't look like much, maybe an inch around Spokane, with 1-2" possible over the Panhandle and Palouse. Some heavier amounts over the mountains with 4-7" at Lookout Pass. But keep in mind...that 4-7" will fall over a long time period, from Saturday Night-Monday, so impacts should be fairly minimal. 

