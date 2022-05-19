"Are we moving their lives forward? Yes." Couple helps unhoused find purpose

COLVILLE, Wash.- Hope Street Restoration was born out of one thought, helping our less fortunate neighbors. The company was founded by Shelley and Barry Bacon in July of 2021. The driving principle is to give people experiencing homelessness jobs, their mantra: restoring homes and lives.
“One good question is these people making progress. Are they moving their lives forward? And the answer would be definitely,” Shelley Bacon said.
Now Hope Street Restoration employs five people experiencing homeless. All five are making big strides. Take Russell Ogg for example who has been struggling with homelessness for nearly a decade and has been sober for nearly two years now.
“All I can say is that I've been homeless for 8 years and since this job has gotten me into a motorhome, a generator, the whole 9 yards,” Ogg said.
It's not much but everything he has Ogg earned working at Hope Street Restoration.
That's the irony, Ogg and his co-workers, even though they build the houses, don't have one to call home. But right now that doesn't matter to them, what matters is this opportunity, this chance to turn things around.
“It has definitely changed my life, in a big way,” Ogg said. “It showed me a little bit of what I'm able to do and showed I can actually do it and keep going.”
It doesn't pay much but the point, Bacon said, is to give Ogg the tools and the skills to land a job that will.
The Bacons are already making a remarkable impact on just a few and hope they can keep it going. But by giving these chances, they themselves are taking a big one.
“We have gone back and put a second mortgage on our house and borrowed money from the clinic and everything because we’ve got to keep it going,” Bacon said. “These guys are too important, not too.”
A big chance but one Shelley and her husband agree is worth every penny.
“We believe we are not put on this earth to serve ourselves. You know, do what makes you happy just falls flat,” Bacon said. “This makes me happy.”