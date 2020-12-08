As Christmas gets closer and closer, many people are probably wondering: "Will we have a white Christmas this year?"
Lucky enough, the National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI) has you covered with the probability of a white Christmas in your area.
According to NCEI, most of Idaho, Maine, Minnesota, Upstate New York and West Virginia have a good chance at snow on Christmas.
You can see a map that judges snowy climates based on data from 1981-2010. NCEI said this map measured three decades of average climates, and is the latest to do so.
The data looks at "daily and monthly normals of temperature, precipitation, snowfall, heating and cooling degree days, frost/freeze dates and growing degree days calculated from observations at approximately 9,800 stations operated by NOAA's National Weather Service."
New climate normals for 1991-2020 will be released by NCEI in Spring 2021. Believe it or not, the United Nations' World Meteorological Organization requires this data every 30 years.
If you're looking to keep track of snowfall across the U.S. on a daily basis, click here. If you're looking for a deeper look into whether or not your area is likely to have a white Christmas this year, click here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.