SPOKANE, Wash. - Charles "Boogie" Jackson was arrested by police on the evening of March 19 and now faces a first-degree murder charge, according to the Spokane Police Department.
On March 7, Jackson allegedly shot Jeremy "Dreamer" Gauthier near the Maple Street Bridge. A new report sheds more light on the events leading up to the shooting.
According to police, Jackson told friends he was going to shoot a guy at a 7-11 earlier in the day after the man apparently called him "the N-word," going as far as to show off his black 9mm handgun.
Just after 9:30 p.m., several witnesses saw Jackson walking up to Gauthier at the footbridge near Maple and Cedar, arguing with him briefly. One witness said Gauthier asked, "What, are you going to shoot me?" just before Jackson shot him in the head.
There was no physical altercation before the shooting, and several witnesses claim Jackson left the bridge after with a female.
Jackson was later heard bragging to friends about the murder. According to court documents, he said he could actually "see the eye coming out of the socket."
Several agencies, including the U.S. Marshals and Spokane County Sheriff Office, began a search for Jackson. On Saturday, a warning and reward for information on his whereabouts was issued after Jackson posted a video to social media, threatening to shoot police and others.
Jackson made his first appearance in court Monday, March 21, where a judge ordered him to be held on a $500,000 bond.