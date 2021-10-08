ATHOL, Idaho - The ghosts and goblins are officially out as Silverwood has transformed into Scarywood.
Just two years later and Scarywood is back and better than ever. They have 5 haunted attractions and several coasters and other rides to enjoy!
Clowns, werewolves, zombies and dolls they have it all. All the fan favorites are back and if you have a fear of the dark or creepy cotton candy smelling mist, this is the place to go.
It's a break from COVID scares to getting scared for fun. And although COVID precautions aren't top of mind in north Idaho, masks are recommended, not required.
"We don't normally wear masks but since we are recommending them this year, we just ask that you don't wear costume or something that could resemble another one of the cast members," Stephanie Sampson, the Public Relations Manager for the park said.
Thousands of people come every season and the reason why? Well, it says it all over their face.
"It's like you really don't see them coming like you could pop around a corner and there's nothing and then the next corner is when they come out," one group of visitors said.