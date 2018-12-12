Turns out Metallica isn't quite done giving back to the Inland Northwest.
Community Colleges of Spokane and North Idaho College were each awarded a $100,000 workforce education grant from Metallica, funded by the band's All Within My Hands Foundation.
This major workforce education initiative provides direct scholarship support to community colleges to enhance their career and technical education programs. These programs provide skills and services to students who are looking to enter a traditional trade or emerging profession.
SCC and NIC are two of 10 community colleges from across the country selected through a competitive proposal process to receive $100,000 to support students training to enter the American workforce. These students will become the first cohort of Metallica Scholars.
“As NIC is the largest provider of career and technical education in North Idaho, we’re excited to leverage this generous grant to supply our community with a qualified workforce and help students along their career paths,” said NIC President Rick MacLennan.
" We did it! Thanks to SCC President Dr. Kevin Brockbank's obsession with Metallica and everyone at SCC that helped with the grant application," SCC said in a Facebook post.
Partnering with the American Association of Community Colleges, a Washington, D.C.-based organization that represents the nation’s 1,103 community colleges, the Metallica Scholars awards are designed to provide support of relevant job skill training for community college students, reinvest in communities that supported Metallica during its recent United States tours, and leverage the influence of Metallica to elevate the importance of career and technical education.
“The All Within My Hands Foundation and Metallica are proud to announce this major new initiative,” said Edward Frank, executive director of AWMH. “While the foundation continues our support for the fight against hunger and emergency community aid, we are now expanding our mission to include support for career and technical education. The goal of our Metallica Scholars Initiative is to improve career opportunities for community college students in the trades. Equally, we hope to raise the awareness of the tremendous importance, value and impact of the education provided by our nation’s community college system.”
In addressing why the foundation chose workforce education as part of its mission, Lars Ulrich, Metallica’s drummer and co-founder said, “All of us in the band feel fortunate that music has provided us the opportunity to be successful doing something we are passionate about. We want to share our success with others so that they can find a job where they can do the same.
In keeping with AWMH’s philosophy of enabling Metallica to give back to communities that have supported the band, the recipient colleges are all AACC members and based in and around stops on Metallica’s 2017-2019 WorldWired Tour. The 10 sites are:
- Central Piedmont Community College, Charlotte, North Carolina
- Clackamas Community College, Oregon City, Oregon
- College of Lake County, Grayslake, Illinois
- Community College of Baltimore County, Baltimore, Maryland
- Gateway Technical College, Kenosha, Wisconsin
- Grand Rapids Community College, Grand Rapids, Michigan
- Lone Star College, The Woodlands, Texas
- North Idaho College, Coeur d’Alene, Idaho
- Spokane Community College, Spokane, Washington
- Wichita State University Campus of Applied Sciences and Technology, Wichita, Kansas
This wasn't the first act of generosity from Metallica towards the Inland Northwest. Following their record-setting performance in Spokane on Dec. 2, a portion of every ticket sold went directly to Second Harvest to help feed the hungry. Metallica's foundation presented a $10,000 check to the organization based in Spokane.