SPOKANE, Wash. - Food pantries across the region are fighting to keep up with demand as unemployment numbers skyrocket and families struggle to make ends meet. 

Salvation Army major Ken Perine said the Spokane branch's food bank is serving about 120 people per day, a significant spike from their normal numbers. 
 
"The food bank has been doing probably double the amount of people we normally see daily through the week," Perine said. 
 
The food bank is staying open to help people get the food they need, but the Salvation Army is changing the way they do things to keep people as safe as possible in the face of COVID-19.
 
"We take the food out to their cars, and we actually put it in their cars," Perine said. "There's no contact between the volunteer or one of our employees and the guests who come by. That's how we're keeping our social distancing."
 
They aren't the only organization seeing more food bank traffic. 2nd Harvest has about 250 food banks across the region in its network. Senior vice president of philanthropy Drew Meuer said many of them are also seeing jumps in their numbers.
 
"We have agencies reporting anywhere from 30 to 50 percent increases in the number of people they're serving," Meuer said.
 
They would normally encourage people to donate food to help meet that need, but these aren't normal times.
 
"In the COVID-19 environment, we would have to quarantine that food before we would distribute it," Meuer said. "We're encouraging folks to do virtual food drives."
 
A virtual food drive involves donating money instead of food. That way, the organization could use the funds to buy needed food directly and control its exposure.  Meuer said monetary donations will still help the cause, and estimates that every dollar donated can be stretched to cover about five meals. 
 
The Salvation Army of Spokane told KHQ their food pantries are well stocked for now, but they could use a different kind of donation.
 
"If you're one of those folks who bought a little too much of the toilet paper or other supplies and it's just taking up space in your garage, bring it down to the Salvation Army," Perine said. "We'll give it away for you."
 
The Salvation Army of Spokane is requesting donations of toilet paper, hand sanitizer, wipes and other such items. 2nd Harvest and the Salvation Army are both asking for volunteers and monetary donations. 

