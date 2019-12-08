POST FALLS, Idaho - Law enforcement officers from across the Inland Northwest helped make the holiday season a little brighter for several families through the Holiday & Heroes event.
The Holidays and Heroes event annual program put on by the Spokane County Sheriff's Office deputies, Spokane Valley Police Officers, Spokane County Detention Services officers, and Kootenai County law enforcement officers and first responders.
Families in need are identified through local schools and selected to participate in the program. On the day of the event, students are picked up by a deputy or officer in uniform and brought to their area precinct.
The group then headed to Walmart and picked out Christmas Presents for their family members. After a little bit of shopping, everyone headed to the Greyhound Park in Post Falls to wrap their gifts and enjoy the holiday spirit.
